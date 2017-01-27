Nurse Anesthesia Program Welcomes New Class to USM College of Nursing

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Nurse Anesthesia Program welcomed its newest cohort to the Hattiesburg campus for orientation earlier this month. The new class consists of 20 students, forming the program’s fifth group since being established in 2012.

“We are thrilled to have admitted such an outstanding cohort,” said Dr. Marjorie Everson, Interim Program Director of the Nurse Anesthesia Program. “The admissions process was extremely rigorous, and these students were selected as the top 20 out of over 50 highly-qualified applicants.”

For the next three years, these students will learn didactic anesthesia principles in the classroom and practice their skills in clinical settings throughout the State of Mississippi. Upon completion of the program, the class will earn their Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees and have the opportunity to become Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists upon passing their certification exams.

The USM College of Nursing is proud to house the only anesthesia program in the State of Mississippi, which is one of only 116 programs in the nation accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs.

“The College of Nursing is proud to be the home of the only Nurse Anesthesia Program in Mississippi, “ commented Dr. Lachel Story, Interim Chair of the Department of Advanced Practice. “Our graduates are improving health care, not only in the state and region but across the country.”

For information about The College of Nursing and its program, visit www.usm.edu/nursing.

