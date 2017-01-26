Petal neighbors brought together by storm

Two neighbors that hardly knew each other before the storm are now close friends.

The Brown family lives in Petal and took shelter in their bathroom during the EF3 tornado on Saturday. After the storm had passed their house, Angela Brown went to look for a flashlight.

Instead of finding a flashlight, she discovered her neighbor, Martin Rich.

“I look down and by my cell phone light, he looked up at me,” Brown said. “He was so bloody I couldn’t recognize him.”

Angela’s husband immediately jumped into action. While on crutches, he got his neighbor into his truck and to the hospital. There, Rich was treated for multiple head traumas, a broken leg and an arm punctured by a 2 x 4 piece of wood.

“The back of the house was coming towards me and I don’t remember really anything else until I was in the truck on the way to the hospital,” Rich said.

The Browns contacted Rich’s wife, who was in Atlanta during the storm. Rich has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

“We’re just incredibly thankful,” Brown said. “I know that God put everyone where they were supposed to be at the right time."

You can donate to the Brown family here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.