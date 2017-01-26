Hattiesburg museum salutes veterans in Black History Month kick off

The African-American Military History Museum honors veterans of the Global War on Terrorism Thursday. Photo credit WDAM.

Veterans of the Global War on Terrorism have been honored at a Hattiesburg museum.

About three dozen veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan or other deployments since 9/11 received certificates at the African-American Military History Museum Thursday.

It was the kick-off of the museum's 7th annual Black HIstory Month celebration, which will focus on the War on Terror.

"I feel very honored, it was awesome, an awesome award, awesome to be honored and everything, I really enjoyed it," said Dwight Blackman, who served 14 1/2 years with the Mississippi Army National Guard.

"I think it's very important that they recognize (veterans in the War on Terror), because it's the era that's happening right now, it's still ongoing at this present time," said Felicia Flake, a U.S. Army veteran who received the Purple Heart for wounds she got in Iraq.

Other events at the museum for Black History Month include Story Time with a Soldier, fireside chats and a poetry slam.

