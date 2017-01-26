Consider This: Lend a helping hand to rebuild our community

Hundreds of homes were devastated by a tornado that tore through the Pine Belt early Saturday morning. The tornado was rated an EF-3, with winds around 145 miles per hour. Four people were killed and dozens were injured across Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties.

The Pine Belt and South Mississippi are no stranger to disasters, but one thing is for certain – when disaster strikes, the community comes together to lend a helping hand. Here at WDAM, we want to do our part to make a positive difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors.

We have partnered with the Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation to host a telethon to raise money for the people affected by the tornado. The foundation will assist our area with long-term recovery needs. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 5 a.m. -11 p.m., we will focus our efforts on helping our community in its time of need.

Consider This:

Volunteering comes in many forms – we can make financial donations or we can donate our time. Any volunteer efforts to help those recover from this tragedy will be greatly appreciated. Let’s all lend a helping hand to help rebuild our community and make it better than ever.

