Sen. Wicker meets with President Trump on federal disaster declaration

Gov. Phil Bryant announced that President Donald Trump declared Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry counties as federal disaster areas Wednesday afternoon after tornadoes swept through the Pine Belt.

Those needing assistance can begin applying online and over the phone. Source: WDAM

On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss, met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and discussed the federal disaster declaration that Trump signed Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Bryant submitted the request to President Trump on Monday.

The three met before President Trump attended an event with Republican members of Congress in Philadelphia, according to a press release.

Great to visit w/ @POTUS & @VP ahead of the President's remarks at the Republican policy meeting today. pic.twitter.com/fprD3gRNgU — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) January 26, 2017

President Trump and Wicker talked about the recent EF-3 tornado that devastated areas of the Pine Belt early Saturday morning.

According to the press release, “the president indicated that he was pleased with the quick approval of a federal disaster declaration to aid Mississippi’s recovery efforts.”

On Friday, Wicker is scheduled to visit Hattiesburg and Petal and see the damage first hand and meet with local officials.

