Barrontown Utility lifts water notice

Petal High School returned home Saturday seeking to extend its Class 6A baseball playoff series with the Gulfport High School to a third game. Instead, the Panthers’ hopes all but evaporated after a first-inning power display by the Admirals. Castor Lee and Gabe Lacy smacked back-to-back home runs to put Gulfport ahead 3-0, and the Admirals went on to a 7-1 victory at Panther Field. “Wind’s blowing out strong, and they came out and got those two home runs in the f...