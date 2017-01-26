Barrontown Utility lifts water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Barrontown Utility lifts water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) –  Barrontown Utility lifts the boil water notice for customers who live on Herrington Road, Shawnee Trail, HD&R Road and Eastwood Estates Road.   Still if you have questions, call the utility at  601-544-3553.

