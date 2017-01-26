Hancock Bank pledges thousands to tornado-torn Pine Belt

A large check was presented to United Way from Hancock Bank to help storm victims. Source: WDAM

Representatives from Hancock Bank presented a check to United Way of Southeast Mississippi for disaster relief.

The check was for $10,000 and the money is specifically for tornado victim and relief efforts.

The money is meant to fill the gap that federal money may not cover for victims devastated in the storm.

"When a storm comes through like this the event of the storm is kind of a quick event," said Keith Williams, MS president of Hancock Bank. "The recovery is a long process."

The organization gives hundreds of thousands of dollars back to the community.

"We are thankful for this because we have agencies right now out there who are feeding the hungry, clothing the hungry, cleaning up the yards, they are out on the streets right now," said Tracie Fowler with United Way of Southeast Mississippi. "So we're going to use this money to help support them as their supplies dwindle down."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.