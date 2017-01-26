WCU student dedicates song after deadly tornado

Taylor Braley pulled double duty Saturday afternoon against Middle Tennessee State University. The University of Southern Mississippi junior allowed three runs over seven innings while giving the Golden Eagles a lead they never lost with a two-run home run in the first inning in a 4-3 victory over the Blue Raiders.More >>
Taylor Braley pulled double duty Saturday afternoon against Middle Tennessee State University. The University of Southern Mississippi junior allowed three runs over seven innings while giving the Golden Eagles a lead they never lost with a two-run home run in the first inning in a 4-3 victory over the Blue Raiders.More >>
Petal High School returned home Saturday seeking to extend its Class 6A baseball playoff series with the Gulfport High School to a third game. Instead, the Panthers’ hopes all but evaporated after a first-inning power display by the Admirals. Castor Lee and Gabe Lacy smacked back-to-back home runs to put Gulfport ahead 3-0, and the Admirals went on to a 7-1 victory at Panther Field. “Wind’s blowing out strong, and they came out and got those two home runs in the f...More >>
Petal High School returned home Saturday seeking to extend its Class 6A baseball playoff series with the Gulfport High School to a third game. Instead, the Panthers’ hopes all but evaporated after a first-inning power display by the Admirals. Castor Lee and Gabe Lacy smacked back-to-back home runs to put Gulfport ahead 3-0, and the Admirals went on to a 7-1 victory at Panther Field. “Wind’s blowing out strong, and they came out and got those two home runs in the f...More >>