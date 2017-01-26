WCU student dedicates song after deadly tornado

"15 seconds broke our hearts."

Mikaela Green, a William Carey University student, dedicated a song to her fellow students after a deadly EF-3 tornado destroyed the Hattiesburg campus early Saturday morning.

The acoustic song, written by Green, is called “Carey Strong.”

Green was on campus when the tornado hit. She said the resident assistances knocked on her door around 3:45 a.m. That's when the building started to shake.

"Honestly, I looked at my roommate and thought I was going to die. Just the way it felt, the way the lights were flickering and the alarms started going off. I really did think I was going to die," said Green.

WCU graduate Spencer Hollingsworth filmed and edited the piece. Hollingsworth said he was in downtown Hattiesburg when the tornado hit, but his house was not in the path of the storm.

"I was looking for some way to help with everything, I knew I couldn't be on campus, I had work nine to five, so when she reached out, I thoguht it was a fantastic idea," said Hollingsworth.

In the video, Green sings and plays her guitar, surrounded by debris and damaged buildings on campus. She sings about the terrifying experience that a lot of students went through when the tornado ripped through the campus before sunrise.

MOBILE USERS: Listen to Green’s song here.

Students were evacuated from the campus after the storm hit. They have since been allowed back on campus to pick up belongings left in dorm rooms.

The song has been viewed over three thousand times on Green's youtube page. We shared it on the WDAM 7 Facebook page where it gained over 750 likes and supportive comments.

" I think people are looking for something to grab on to," Said Hollingsworth. "It's been amazing to see everyone so hopeful and looking towards the future and coming together."

Green left listeners with a very important message: "We will recover. #CareyStrong"

"I wrote lyrics straight from my heart, straight from that raw feeling. We are going to cling to god right now," said Green.

