Important update for WCU students, faculty

William Carey released an update on the status of students retrieving their belongings from campus as well as decisions on classes.

Yesterday the first group of students returned to campus to retrieve their belongings. This will continue through Saturday.

The student-athletes moved into Wilber Dorm at USM and resumed practice. A modified home game schedule may be released Friday.

"By Friday afternoon we hope to notify students of the status of online classes and the locations of where face-to-face classes will meet," according to Mia Overton, Public Relations Coordinator for William Carey."We are working to make sure students will have the computers and internet access they need to participate in the classes that are moved online."

Temporary wireless internet has been set up which will allow offices to get back online and processing student requests, spring registration, payments, etc.

Listed below are the most recent updates provided by the school:

Carey Strong

Join us Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. for a Carey Strong service at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. This will be a time for the Carey Family and friends of Carey to come together for encouragement, determination, information, fellowship and worship.

Update on Classes

Dr. Breland said progress is being made in finding classroom space for classes that need to meet face-to-face. You will be notified of a list of classes that will be moved online and the location for the classes that will meet in person.

Registration for spring classes has been extended an extra week. There will be no late registration fees for the spring trimester.

Schedule for retrieving items from the dorms:

Polk-Bryant-Bass Hall: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ross Hall, Penton Apartments: Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Johnson Hall: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

512 Tuscan: Access to this building is not available

Please plan to remove all personal belongings from your room. If you have instruments in Thomas Hall you may get them while you are on campus. You may make arrangements to get your car or have it towed during your assigned time on campus. The university will tow cars to the parking lot of the School of Business and you may get your cars there.

Many of you have asked about mail. The mail is being collected and we are setting up a new mailroom in Lawrence Hall. You will be notified when you can pick up mail.

Athletics:

The Crusaders resumed practice today and will return to action on Saturday, as the basketball teams take on Martin Methodist College in Pulaski, Tennessee.

WCU Basketball was scheduled to take on the University of Mobile this past Saturday, that game has been moved to Monday, Feb. 13 at Mobile. Carey's game on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Bethel has been moved to Monday, Jan. 30 and the Crusaders game at Xavier University on Feb. 1 has been canceled.

The athletic department is working to reschedule several home games in basketball, baseball, and softball.

COM update:

Dr. Jim Turner reported the following Wednesday night:

The COM has partially relocated to USM. Most of our staff and faculty now have offices with furniture. The Deans Office and Office of Admission are fully functioning. The OPP lab and ILC (Simulation Lab) are near ready. We will have our first in classroom classes on Friday at USM. This is an amazing recovery. It could not have been accomplished, I believe, by any other team. By team I mean the team of WCUCOM and USM working together. These times have been extraordinary but the family of WCUCOM has exceeded my expectations.

I and WCUCOM are truly blessed.

I have thank the faculty, staff and students but I have yet to thank all the spouses who have help and support us though this disaster. Special shout out to Dr. Pecunia for volunteering his time to assist with the move.

There are no words to express our gratitude to Dr. Bennett and the hundreds of wonderful people at USM I have met.

Donations:

The generosity of the community has been amazing. The students’ personal needs have been met at this time. However, students will continue to have financial needs in the weeks to come as they begin replacing textbooks, computers, other school supplies, clothing, and making repairs to their cars. Right now our greatest need is for financial contributions for the ongoing needs of students. Donations can be made online at www.wmcarey.edu/advancement. Please note your donation is for Student Tornado Relief or Tornado Damage Fund.

