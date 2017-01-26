Temple Baptist Church hosts Carey Strong service for WCU

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) - A special Carey Strong service takes place January 27 at 6 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, located at 5220 Old Highway 11. The church invites all to worship and fellowship with the William Carey University family. For more details, call the church at 601-450-3000 or WCU at 601-318-6178.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.