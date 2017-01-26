Temple Baptist Church hosts Carey Strong service for WCU

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) - A special Carey Strong service takes place January 27 at 6 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, located at 5220 Old Highway 11. The church invites all to worship and fellowship with the William Carey University family. For more details, call the church at 601-450-3000 or WCU at 601-318-6178.
The Women's Life Conference was a little different this year. For the first time, men were invited to join the ladies for the 28th annual event held at Jones County Junior College Saturday.More >>
Pine Belt families put on their party hats and said Happy Birthday to the Hattiesburg Zoo Saturday.More >>
Back in January Hattiesburg High diamond star Joe Gray verbally committed to Ole Miss. He still has a year of high school ball left. So clearly he's got some game.More >>
A Confederate soldier who had a homemade headstone marking his Covington County grave for more than a century now has an official marker from the federal government.More >>
