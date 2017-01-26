Car strikes school bus in Jones County

A car struck a bus in Jones County, but there were no injuries. Source: JCFC

A two vehicle accident involving a school bus full of children and a passenger car shutdown part of Old Highway 15 South Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jones County Fire Council.

Units from Glade, M&M, Ovett and Powers responded to the scene of the accident to find a gold car with damage to its front-end pinned against the rear of the bus.

According to PIO Caleb Worrell, the bus driver was coming to a stop to let children exit the bus, and noticed a vehicle approaching quickly from behind. Because of the bus driver's diligence in ensuring the children's safety, no children were hurt. Additionally, neither the bus driver nor the occupant in the gold car were injured.

EMServ medics performed assessments on scene to ensure no one was injured.

All 33 elementary school children were transferred from the damaged bus to another bus to continue to their homes. The damaged bus was able to drive away from the scene, and the gold car was towed away by another vehicle, according to the council.

Emergency personnel on scene included Glade, M&M, Ovett and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna and Jones County school personnel.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.