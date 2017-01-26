"Loads of hope" truck helps Hattiesburg tornado victims

As you walk down the streets of Hattiesburg and Petal, for miles one can see not only the aftermath of destruction, but the signs of service of people from all across the country.

One group making a difference was the Matthew 25 ministries. The group is offering 'loads of hope' to those affected.

"Load of Hope' allows families devastated by disaster to clean two loads of clothes.

"It’s a devastating situation here, and we just have personal items, cleaning items, that we’re giving to people out here in need," Ben WIlliams with Matthew 25 ministries said.

The group set up shop in the Walmart parking lot on Highway 49. Volunteers offered to wash the loads of clothes while others took to the streets to clean debris.

"The response has been great," Williams said. "People have been really excited to see us, they’ve shown a lot of gratitude, they’ve been thrilled with the supplies we’ve been able to provide for them."

The lost look on the faces of families displaced after natural catastrophes is one Williams has seen several times.

"You know the emotion that people have here in so many different situations they are certainly sad and upset about the situation," said Williams. "It’s such a stressful time losing everything that they have, so we want to bring some hope along with us."

Williams hopes that the act of cleaning clothes allows victims some peace of mind.

"We like to give them a smile, maybe a hug if they need it," Williams said. "Show them that somebody cares at such a difficult time like this."

