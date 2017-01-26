WDAM-TV, Greater PineBelt Community Foundation team up for tornado relief telethon

WDAM-TV, a Raycom Media-owned station in Hattiesburg, MS, is partnering with the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation to raise money for people affected by the deadly tornado that ripped through the Pine Belt late last week.

On Wednesday, February 1, 2017, WDAM will broadcast “Pine Belt Strong,” a special one-day telethon. The fundraiser broadcast will begin at 5:00 a.m. on WDAM 7 Sunrise and will air throughout the day until 11:00 p.m. on both WDAM 7 NBC and WDAM 7 ABC.

The tornado, classified as an EF-3, tore through the Pine Belt of Mississippi in the early morning hours of January 21, 2017. Four people died and more than 1,157 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed. The tornado cut a 31-mile track through Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties and caused extensive damage in our community.

“The people of the Pine Belt want to reach out and help each other any way they can. WDAM wants to help our viewers make a positive difference in the lives of their friends and neighbors.” said Jama Killingsworth, WDAM’s Vice President and General Manager, “We want to do everything we can to continue to help our community.”

“Pine Belt Strong” will start at 5:00 a.m. with WDAM 7 Sunrise and continue throughout the day. The fundraiser will end at 11:00 p.m.

People will have multiple ways to donate:

1) People may call 1-844-281-5609 during the telethon.

2) Viewers will be able to make a direct credit card donation to the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation.

3) People may text RELIEF to 601-777 to contribute.

4) Donations can also be made online by visiting wdam.com, where users will find a link to the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation donation website.

The Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation will assist with long-term recovery needs of people affected by the January 21st tornado. WDAM-TV will be joined in the fundraising effort by two other Raycom Media television stations in Mississippi: WLBT-TV in Jackson, MS, WMC Action 5 News in Memphis, TN, and WLOX-TV in Biloxi, MS.

