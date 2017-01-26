MEMA: Do not wait, apply now for aid

WDAM-TV, a Raycom Media-owned station in Hattiesburg, MS, is partnering with the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation to raise money for people affected by the deadly tornado that ripped through the Pine Belt late last week.

Gov. Phil Bryant, FEMA and MEMA are urging residents not to wait to apply for disaster aid. Source: WDAM

Governor Phil Bryant along with FEMA, MEMA, and local officials held a news conference at the Forrest County Emergency Operations Center at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bryant said he spoke with President Trump who offered his condolences and concerns for the damages in the south. FEMA also met with President Trump and updated him on how the efforts were going.

Bryant said the recovery effort has been remarkable. He also said he toured damage in the air today and saw a "huge difference" from now to Saturday.

FEMA officials also spoke and encouraged tornado victims to sign up and register for assistance.

Acting FEMA administrator Bob Fenton said FEMA has declared individual assistance for the tornado-affected areas.

Bryant and MEMA stressed that the most important thing now is to get the people registered with FEMA. Tornado victims are encouraged to do the most they can online before going to a disaster center.

Disaster Recovery Centers will be at C.E. Roy Community Center in Hattiesburg, and Civic Center in Petal.

MEMA director Lee Smithson stressed that victims need to act now.

"Don't wait for the disaster centers to open up, go ahead and start online and get the process started," Smithson said.

Smithson said affected individuals can apply for aid by calling 1-800-621-FEMA as well as registering online.

FEMA representatives said tornado victims can use their app that is available for Android and Apple devices to register.

