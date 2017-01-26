Sanderson Farms donates $25,000 to American Red Cross for tornado relief

This is a news release from The Red Cross

In the aftermath of the disastrous tornadoes across the Southeast region of the United States, the American Red Cross recognizes Sanderson Farms, Inc. for donating $25,000 to aid in its recovery efforts. The company donated $25,000 to the Red Cross Mississippi Region to support ongoing tornado response efforts in the Hattiesburg, Miss. area, which is in close proximity to several of Sanderson Farms facilities. Many employees who live in and around the Hattiesburg, Petal and Collins, Miss. areas have been directly affected and several have lost their homes due to last week’s disastrous storms and tornadoes. In addition to the monetary donation, Sanderson Farms has also donated chicken and ice to support volunteer efforts across the Southeast.

“The devastating tornadoes across the State have affected thousands of Mississippians, and the Red Cross is working hard to help our families and communities recover and rebuild,” said Jay Huffstatler, Regional Chief Development Officer of the American Red Cross Mississippi Region. “The American Red Cross would not be what it is without the generous support of companies like Sanderson Farms who are always there to help out their employees and their communities, especially during times of crisis. On behalf of the communities affected across Mississippi, the Red Cross Mississippi Region extends its thanks to Sanderson Farms for their generosity and support.”

“At Sanderson Farms, when a crisis hits, we come together to support our employees, their families and the whole community,” said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sanderson Farms. “The recent tornadoes in the Pine Belt hit close to home, and many of our employees and their families suffered devastating losses. We have been humbled by the spirit of resilience, generosity and kindness that we have witnessed among our employees, friends and neighbors, and Sanderson Farms is committed to doing everything we can to help get our communities back on their feet again.”

Sanderson Farms also donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross of South Georgia to support tornado recovery efforts in the Moultrie and Adel, Ga. areas, where Sanderson Farms facilities are located.

Sanderson Farms is a fully integrated poultry processing company headquartered in Laurel, Miss., and is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S. Sanderson Farms owns and operates poultry facilities in Laurel, Collins, Hazlehurst, McComb, and Flowood, MS.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc., founded in 1947, is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. Employing more than 13,000 employees in operations spanning five states and 13 different cities, Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the United States. As a company, Sanderson Farms is committed to adopting a fresh approach in everything that we do. Not only where products are concerned, but companywide as well. Though the company has grown in size, it still adheres to the same hometown values of honesty, integrity and innovation that were established when the Sanderson family founded the company back in 1947.

