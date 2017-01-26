First Walmart Academy in State opens in Laurel, graduates first class Thursday

One of the nation's largest retailers has opened its first advanced training academy in Mississippi and it graduated its first class Thursday.



About 60 associates graduated from the Walmart Training Academy in Laurel.



It is located at the Laurel Walmart Supercenter on Highway 15 North.



The academy provides training for department managers, hourly supervisors and assistant managers and will serve about 30 stores in the region.

"It was wonderful, it taught me everything I need to know, the ins and outs of Walmart," said Melinda Thomas, a graduate of the academy. "It's a wonderful day, it'a a beautiful day, I look forward to going back and teaching other associates now."

"It teaches you everything you need to know to grow, to expand, everything that (the company) has, they teach you," said Kimberley Norris, another graduate.

The Laurel academy is the 55th opened by the company.

