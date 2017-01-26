VIRAL PHOTO: Dak, Brees practice for Pro Bowl

A Facebook post shared by The News Orleans Saints has gone viral. Source: New Orleans Saints Facebook

A photo of Mississippi State Alum Dak Prescott and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has gone viral.

The photo shows Brees and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott standing together in a Pro Bowl practice in Orlando, Fla.

Brees, who led the NFL with more than 5,200 passing yards, was named to his 10th Pro Bowl squad Monday, replacing Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

With the Falcons heading to the Super Bowl, Ryan had to be excused from the game.

Prescott, a former Mississippi State standout, led the Cowboys to the NFC's best record in his first year in the league.

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday.

