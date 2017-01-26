Pine Belt Waffle Houses participate in Valentines Day dinner

You can now reserve your table for a romantic candlelit dinner at your closest participating Waffle House. Source: Flickr Creative Commons. PINE BELT (WDAM) -
It's that time again...time to book your Valentines breakfast for dinner reservations at everyone's favorite breakfast joint!
Three Waffle House locations in the Pine Belt are offering a romantic night filled with love, hashbrowns, and maple syrup.
Want to cuddle up with your sweetie in a booth and split an All Star Breakfast? Even if you are single, we won't tell anyone you ate the entire thing by yourself.
Two Hattiesburg Waffle House locations and one McComb location are participating in the inexpensive candlelit dinner.
Here are the other participating Mississippi locations:
|Unit
|Address
|City, State Zip
|Phone
|Ask For
|1573
|5452 HWY 25 / LAKELAND DR
|BRANDON, MS 39047
|601-919-2746
|Associates
|1874
|1917 WEST PEACE ST
|CANTON, MS 39046
|601-859-2523
|Associates
|2228
|1205 HWY 45 NORTH
|COLUMBUS, MS 39705
|662-328-1408
|Associates
|2139
|96 RIVERVIEW DRIVE
|FLOWOOD, MS 39232
|601-933-0955
|Associates
|682
|4406 W HARDY ST
|HATTIESBURG, MS 39402
|601-268-1418
|Mellisa Bedwell
|665
|6737 US HWY 49 N
|HATTIESBURG, MS 39401
|601-268-6217
|Kendrick Lewis
|1748
|1705 DELAWARE AVE
|MCCOMB, MS 39648
|601-684-9183
|Associates
|2123
|1610 E COUNTY LINE RD.
|RIDGELAND, MS 39157
|601-957-7303
|Associates
|1702
|452 US HWY 90
|WAVELAND, MS 39576
|228-469-0529
|
Rachele Beaver
For a full list of participating locations across the nation, click here.
