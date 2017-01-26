Pine Belt Waffle Houses participate in Valentines Day dinner

You can now reserve your table for a romantic candlelit dinner at your closest participating Waffle House. Source: Flickr Creative Commons.

It's that time again...time to book your Valentines breakfast for dinner reservations at everyone's favorite breakfast joint!

Three Waffle House locations in the Pine Belt are offering a romantic night filled with love, hashbrowns, and maple syrup.

Want to cuddle up with your sweetie in a booth and split an All Star Breakfast? Even if you are single, we won't tell anyone you ate the entire thing by yourself.

Two Hattiesburg Waffle House locations and one McComb location are participating in the inexpensive candlelit dinner.

Here are the other participating Mississippi locations:

Unit Address City, State Zip Phone Ask For 1573 5452 HWY 25 / LAKELAND DR BRANDON, MS 39047 601-919-2746 Associates 1874 1917 WEST PEACE ST CANTON, MS 39046 601-859-2523 Associates 2228 1205 HWY 45 NORTH COLUMBUS, MS 39705 662-328-1408 Associates 2139 96 RIVERVIEW DRIVE FLOWOOD, MS 39232 601-933-0955 Associates 682 4406 W HARDY ST HATTIESBURG, MS 39402 601-268-1418 Mellisa Bedwell 665 6737 US HWY 49 N HATTIESBURG, MS 39401 601-268-6217 Kendrick Lewis 1748 1705 DELAWARE AVE MCCOMB, MS 39648 601-684-9183 Associates 2123 1610 E COUNTY LINE RD. RIDGELAND, MS 39157 601-957-7303 Associates 1702 452 US HWY 90 WAVELAND, MS 39576 228-469-0529 Rachele Beaver

For a full list of participating locations across the nation, click here.

