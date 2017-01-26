DuBard School to host Multisensory Math Workshop

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The DuBard School for Language Disorders at The University of Southern Mississippi is hosting a two-day multisensory math workshop, offering hands-on, evidence-based strategies for meeting the needs of all students in critical skill areas. General education teachers working in math from basic skills to algebra, elementary school math teachers, speech-language pathologists, special education teachers, and academic language therapists are encouraged to attend.

Presented by Marilyn Zecher, M.A., CALT, this fun and interactive workshop focuses on basic numeracy and quantity awareness, and content milestones such as place value, multiplication/division and fractions (where significant numbers of students historically struggle). An additional segment will offer strategies for using technology to create differentiated instructional materials. Participants will leave with ideas for teaching a whole class, a small group, or an individual learner. The workshop is suitable for those who work with traditional learners, students with learning disabilities, at-risk populations and ELLs.

The workshop will be held Feb. 15-16 at in the Thad Cochran Center Ballroom on the Southern Miss Hattiesburg campus. Cost to attend is $325 if registered by Feb. 1, $375 after Feb. 1. A group discount of $50 off each registration is available for three or more educators representing the same school district. Continuing education units (CEUs) are available through the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) for speech-language pathologists and through Southern Miss for educators.

To find out more and register online, visit the DuBard School’s website at www.usm.edu/dubard or call the Gulf Coast Education Initiative Consortium (GCEIC) at 601.528.5342.

Presenter biography: Marilyn Zecher, M.A., CALT, is a nationally-certified academic language therapist and former classroom/demonstration teacher. She is a specialist in applying multisensory strategies to a variety of content areas. She trains nationally for the Atlantic Seaboard Dyslexia Education Center in Rockville, Md. A frequent presenter at regional and national conferences, Zecher specializes in evidence-based methods and interventions for all students, but which are especially effective with students with learning differences. She teaches graduate level math methods courses and gives workshops on multisensory math, written language, and study skills. Her presentations incorporate Orton-Gillingham strategies, the principles of Universal Design for Learning, applications from the Nation Council of Teachers of Mathematics, the What Works Clearinghouse, and standards-based curricula.

About the DuBard School for Language Disorders

The DuBard School for Language Disorders was established in 1962 and is a clinical division of the Southern Miss Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences. The school serves children with severe language/speech disorders, including the written language disorder of dyslexia, and/or hearing impairments and provides guidance and counseling for parents and families of the children. The school is a practicum site for university students majoring in speech-language pathology, audiology or deaf education. DuBard School for Language Disorders is a United Way agency. Further information is found at www.usm.edu/dubard.

