Forecast: Much cooler weather arrives in the Pine Belt.

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

Expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the lower 30s.

For Friday into the weekend expect mainly sunny days with highs in the 50s and cold nights with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

