Pedestrian hit on Hwy 49, investigation ongoing

A Wednesday night accident in the Hub City sent one person to a local hospital.

One pedestrian was struck at Highway 49 and Classic Drive, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

The wreck happened around 6:40 p.m. according to Traxler. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures and is listed in stable condition.

Traxler added the driver has not been charged at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

