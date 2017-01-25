Volunteers revisit Hattiesburg area to help after devastating tornado

Tom Gusler of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, clears tornado debris from a home on Rebecca Avenue in Hattiesburg Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.

Volunteers continue to arrive in the Hattiesburg area to help with tornado recovery.

Some are making their second trip to the Pine Belt after a devastating storm.

Tom Gusler from Carlisle, Pennsylvania.and Shannon Derouen from Memphis, Tennessee, worked the 2013 Hattiesburg tornado.

Both are volunteering with North Carolina-based Samaritan's Purse.

"Hattiesburg in situations like this, can use all the help they can get," Gusler said. "I usually meet volunteers from all over the country, good people."

Derouen said, "I have a tree service in Memphis. It's what I do for a living. But, I believe God gives us our gifts, not just to go make a dollar, but to help others."

And Volunteer Mississippi's second Volunteer Response Center has opened to help coordinate relief efforts.

It is located at the Petal Civic Center and will open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

