Corner Market donates supplies to Petal Children's Task Force

The Petal Children's Task Force received a sizeable donation from a local grocery store.

Each week, the Corner Market in Petal will give food and cleaning supplies to the Petal Children's Task Force to use in their food bank program for residents of Petal and Forrest County.

“This is an important thing for us,” Corner Market CEO Mike Sowden said. “We think we need to give back to the community and it's a great honor for us to be able to do that."

