HPD captain jailed after domestic dispute

A Hattiesburg Police captain arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident in Lamar County has been placed on administrative leave.

Tracy Harris, 50, was arrested Saturday night by Lamar County deputies and charged with simple assault-domestic violence.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies responded to a disturbance call at Harris' Lamar County home.

“We investigated the incident, and it did warrant us making the arrest,” Rigel said. “He was transported from the scene and booked into the Lamar County Jail."

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler, Harris has been placed on administrative leave.

“Hattiesburg police are conducting an internal investigation into the arrest of Capt. Tracy Harris that occurred 1-21-17 in Lamar County,” Traxler said. “He has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard.”

Harris will make a later appearance at a Lamar County Justice Court for the matter.

