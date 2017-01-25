William Carey University updates progress on campus

William Carey University continues to rebuild nearly a week after a deadly tornado destroyed parts of the campus.

Students were allowed on campus Wednesday to retrieve their belongings, and the school has already announced that online classes will continue as normal.

“We have 1,300 students roughly in the school of education," said Ben Burnett, dean of education at WCU. "The overwhelming majority of our students are online, so we’re able to go forward without any interruption, but our undergraduate classes that do meet face to face, we found locations for all of them."

According to Burnett, other departments on campus were affected worse by the storm.

“The school of business was more heavily impacted, and the school of music is in pretty rough shape,” Burnett said.

University officials are hopeful that classes can resume for students on campus in the near future, but they are also delivering a message to future students.

“We’re open for business and we’re going forward with classes, and even more important than that, we will be here next year,” Burnett said.

