Curfew lifted for Petal

Tornado damage/Photo credit: WDAM Tornado damage/Photo credit: WDAM
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

The city of Petal lifted its curfew Wednesday for areas affected by the recent tornado.

The curfew in Hattiesburg remains in effect until further notice.

The curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. 

