CPSC issues recall of electric scooters for kids

UNDATED (WDAM) - A fall hazard prompts the recall of thousands of children's electric scooters.

The recall involves Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters. They were manufactured in September and October of 2016.

The knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break, posing a fall hazard to the rider, the CPSC said.

Target stores nationwide sold the scooters for about $100 each

For more details on the recall, contact Pulse Performance Products, toll free, at 1-844-287-8711 or online at www.pulsescooters.com and then click on "CPSC Safety Recall".

