Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS

Those needing assistance can begin applying online and over the phone. Source: WDAM

Gov. Phil Bryant announced that President Donald Trump declared Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry counties as federal disaster areas Wednesday afternoon after tornadoes swept through the Pine Belt.

"I would like to thank President Trump's administration for its exceptionally quick response to our Mississippians in need," Bryant said in an issued statement.

Approved in this disaster declaration are:

Individual assistance - grants to individuals and households

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, state wide.

Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment Teams made of MEMA, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration and local officials are surveying additional damages to be considered for federal assistance.

Anyone with damage in the counties listed above may apply for assistance by going to www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

The speech of hearing impaired may call (TTY) 1-800-462-7585.

Disaster Recovery Centers in the declared counties will be released as soon as they become available, but those in need do not need to wait to register for assistance online or by phone.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.