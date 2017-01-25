UBS sets up blood drives after devastating tornado.

The following is a press release from United Blood Services. For more details, call UBS at 601-264-0743.

Laurel, MS— Be sweet, donate blood and we'll help you take your sweetheart to dinner for Valentine's Day! Donate with United Blood Services February 1-14 and you will receive a $25 Darden restaurant gift card through points in our online rewards store. The gift card can be redeemed at any Darden restaurant, which includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Red Lobster and more. Spread the love by donating blood!

"The tornado that destroyed parts of Hattiesburg in January was a harsh reminder that tragedy can strike unexpectedly," said Beverly Clark with United Blood Services. "In emergency situations, it's the blood already on the shelves that saves lives. Donating blood on a regular basis, at least three times a year, helps ensure that blood is always available," said Clark.

Donors can donate

• Laurel Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, February 14 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cameron Center, 711 North 10th Avenue

• United Blood Services will not be at the Cameron Center on the routine 2nd blood drive of the month, February 28. Join us at the Jones County Junior College Blood Drive. Call 601-264-0743 for more information about the JCJC blood drive.

Schedule your appointment to donate today at www.BloodHero.com or call 877-827-4376.

As always, all blood types are needed in order to prevent any blood type shortages from occurring. However, there is always a great need for type O-negative red cells, as this blood type is most often transfused in trauma situations. Type O negative blood is the only type that can safely be given to patients of all blood types.

Donors can also visit www.UnitedBloodServices.org the day of their donation and click on the "Health History Questionnaire". This allows donors to complete the interview portion of their donation on-line, in the privacy of their home or office. Make sure to print your "Fast track donation ticket" and bring it with you to your donation.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 years of age must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. Donors receive a free cholesterol test. Donors also earn points in our "Hero in Me" online rewards store. Points can be redeemed for movie tickets, pizza, shopping cards and more at www.BloodHero.com. A photo ID is required to donate. For more information, call 877-UBS HERO (877-827-4376).