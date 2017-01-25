Southern Miss hosting Economic Outlook Forum

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) - Southern Miss' Economic Outlook Forum takes place February 2, starting at 11:30 a.m., at the Thad Cochran Center Ballroom on the main campus. The forum brings together experts from banking, finance and academics to explore a number of issues and research related to the economic outlook for 2017. To register, visit www.usm.edu/EconomicOutlook2017, e-mail businessevents@usm.edu or call 601-266-4849.
