Southern Miss hosting Economic Outlook Forum

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) - Southern Miss' Economic Outlook Forum takes place February 2, starting at 11:30 a.m., at the Thad Cochran Center Ballroom  on the main campus.  The forum brings together experts from banking, finance and academics to explore a number of issues and research related to the economic outlook for 2017.  To register, visit www.usm.edu/EconomicOutlook2017, e-mail businessevents@usm.edu or call 601-266-4849.

