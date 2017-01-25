Professional Sport Facilities Safety and Security Summit Attracts Nation’s Top Industry Leaders

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi’s National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) will bring together the top safety and security industry leaders representing stadiums, arenas, and outdoor events for the annual Professional Sport Facilities Safety and Security Summit March 7-9, 2017 at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino, one of the state’s premier waterfront casino and resorts located in Biloxi, Miss.

“We invite you to come network and learn from your peers, participate in engaging discussions around critical issues and holistic best practices,” said Dr. Lou Marciani, director of NCS4. “A special focus this year will be on professional development. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an all-new Senior Leader Workshop to enhance their leadership skills.”

Led by Jim Wentworth, Principal of Emerge Leadership Group, the four-hour Senior Leader Workshop will help Senior Leaders gain perspective on the continually changing expectations from their organization and direct reports.

“Our presentation will help attendees understand the key leadership accountabilities in order to continue to make a significant impact on their organizations,” said Wentworth, which he said would include the topics ‘Setting Direction,’ ‘Allocating and Deploying Resources,’ ‘Managing Boundaries and Silos,’ and ‘Building the Leadership Pipeline.’

The target audience for the event includes professional sports security directors and facility managers, operations personnel, local/state law enforcement, government officials, emergency managers, fire/hazMat and emergency medical/health services, as well as invited solution providers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to dive deeper into designated issues during break-out sessions covering the following topics: Event Day Safety and Security, Crowd Dynamics/Management, Emergency Action Planning, Staff Development and Performance, Facilities Design/Technology, and Risk/Threat Assessment, and Secure and Safety Aware Culture.

A robust line up of speakers, panelists and subject matter experts will compliment each of the critical issues that will be discussed during the two and half day event. In addition, two main topics that will be discussed include ‘Threat and Risk Concerns in Managing a Sports Entertainment District’ and ‘Fan Engagement Zone and Preparing for Civil Disturbances and Protests.’

Pricing to attend the Summit is $350 per person. Limited seats are available.

For more information, visit www.ncs4.com/professional.

About NCS4

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4), at the University of Southern Mississippi, supports the advancement of sport safety and security through training, professional development, academic programs and research. NCS4 collaborates with professional leagues, open access events, intercollegiate and interscholastic athletics, along with professional associations, private sector firms, and government agencies. It is a critical resource for sport venue managers, event managers, first responders, and other key stakeholders.

