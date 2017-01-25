Gov. Bryant: 'President Trump stands with tornado victims'

Tuesday evening, Gov. Phil Bryant's Facebook page posted a photo of Bryant on the phone with President Donald Trump.

The caption said Bryant was on the phone with President Trump speaking about the tornado that ripped through the Pine Belt early Saturday morning.

Bryant said:

"Just took a call from the president of the United States, who expressed his support for Mississippi and his condolences for the lives lost during the Jan. 21 tornado. President Trump intends to expedite the recovery process and will sign the major disaster declaration as soon as possible. He wanted all Mississippians to know that he and his administration stand with us during these challenging times."

Bryant and his wife Deborah have made visits to the Pine Belt since Saturday to survey damage, and Bryant has had multiple press conferences in Hattiesburg regarding the issue.

