Date announced for first season of HGTV's 'Home Town'

Ben and Erin Napier are the stars of HGTV's new show "Home Town." source: HGTV

The first full season of "Home Town," starring a Laurel couple, will premiere on HGTV on March 21.

The show will center around Ben and Erin Napier renovating historical houses while keeping the classic character. Erin serves as the designer for their projects, while Ben works more on the contracting side.

"From Erin's imaginative hand sketches to Ben's custom handiwork, this couple is bringing homes back to life and making sure their small town's future is as bright as its past," read a description of the show on HGTV's website.

The Arabian Theater in Laurel held a private viewing of the show's pilot last January, which included guests such as Gov. Phil Bryant and his wife Deborah. When it aired on HGTV, it landed 18th on the list of the top 100 most viewed shows on television for that day.

