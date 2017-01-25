Forecast: Cold front will move through the Pine Belt this evening.

Good morning, Pine Belt!

A cold front will move through the area tonight . Ahead of the front expect increasing clouds today with a few showers possible with highs in the 70s.

As the front passes through this evening we will have a 50% chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm but no severe weather is expected.

Showers and will come to an end in the late evening and it will become partly cloudy and cooler after midnight with lows in the 40s.

For the rest of the week into the weekend expect mainly sunny skies and chilly temperatures with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

