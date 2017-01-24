Small businesses hit by major storm damage

While hundreds of homes were damaged during the tornado tat tripped through the Pine Belt, many small businesses also suffered major damage.

Nicolas Mullins said he invested all of his hard earned money into his Superior Vape store.

“Everything I worked hard for in my life is right here behind me. It’s all I had, I was actually asleep in here when this hit,” Mullins explained.

He said all he can do now is pick up the pieces and try again..

“Clean up, save everything I can, find a new building and start again,” Mullins added.

Nicolet Bell is co-owner of Merle Norman.

She said starting over will not be an easy task.

“I don’t even know if we can think that far yet, it’s just trying to get cleaned up and go from there,” Bell explained.

Mayor Hal Marx said the local economy will take a hit it from this loss.

“This is probably the biggest economic impact as far as buildings go. There’s no business here that can be open now. This whole center will have to be redone,” Mayor Marx said.

He’s hopeful that when business comes back, it’s even better than before.

“We’ve been through it before as I said, and we made it through that, and we’ll make it through this,” Mayor Marx added.

