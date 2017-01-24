Lamar Co. couple survives tornado's wrath

With winds over 100 mph bearing down on them, a Lamar County couple rode out the tornado in their home early Saturday morning.

Melissa and Mike Baggett hunkered down in their bathtub and prayed for the best as their home took a direct hit from the tornado.

“It was very scary, very scary," Melissa Baggett said. "Our phone went off and it alerted us, I rolled over, didn’t think nothing of it, it went off again and my husband said, 'Missy, jump in the tub,' so we went and jumped in the tub, prayed, screamed and it was over with.”

The Baggett’s live along Sullivan Kilrain Road, which is one of the hardest hit areas of Lamar County.

“Nothing could go through our heads, it happened so fast, I mean five seconds and it was literally over,” Mike Baggett said.

Melissa Baggett said this was her first tornado, and it has had an everlasting effect on her life.

“A total loss, we lost our house, it’s there, but we can’t live in it," she said. "We lost our cars, our trucks, debris is all over the place, our addition that we built on is gone, it’s just all gone."

Despite losing belongings, Melissa said she is thankful to be alive

“We are alive, we are well, and all of this can be repaired,” she said.

“It’s unbelievable that all of it could be gone that fast, and we walked outside and its nothing like it was when we walked in,” Mike Baggett said. “Just give me my wife and family and I’m fine.”

The couple spent the day with family picking up the pieces of their lives with family members already on the road to recovery.

“No matter how bad it was, no matter what we lost, we are alive, our family is alive, and we will make it through even better than before,” Melissa Baggett said.

