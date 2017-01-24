Insurance companies arrive in Petal

The Hartford outside of Lowe's in Petal, MS. Source: Jac Bedrossian.

Allstate and The Hartford have mobile units set up outside of the Lowe's in Petal on Tyner Road to help residents assess storm damage.

The State Fire Marshall mobile unit is also there to make sure that the insurance companies are doing their jobs right.

All three stations will be at the 40 Tyner Road location for the next few days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

