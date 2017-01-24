Hattiesburg homeless community asks what's next after tornado

A survey has to be filled out to get the homeless into housing. Source: WDAM.

Forrest County Community Shelter is currently housing those in need, including Pine Belt residents that were homeless before the tornado. FEMA and MEMA will relieve temporary shelters and help residents move back into their homes, but the homeless community is asking what's next.

Daniel Tarr, 19, was living in an homeless encampment area by The Salvation Army before the storm. Now he takes shelter at the Forrest County Community Shelter.

"It helps a lot because they treat me well," Tarr said. "They give me everything I need."

The city of Hattiesburg was working on a project to clear the camps and get the homeless into permanent houses before the storm.

Homeless coordinator, Kim Townsend, is picking back up where they left off. She said her team has been visiting shelters and helping people find housing through the Mississippi United To End Homelessness (MUTEH).

All they have to do is fill out a survey this week, and they will automatically be entered into the MUTEH system.

Tarr said his camp was destroyed by the tornado, a tree branch punctured through his pillow.

"It's a wake up call for everybody," Tarr said. "Everybody kind of wants to get out of the woods right now, just get out of the woods because it scared everybody."

Hattiesburg's homelessness services have also been receiving clothing and food donations. If you're interested in donating call (601)-960-0557.

