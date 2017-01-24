Woman airlifted to hospital after accident in Jones County

This is a news from the Jones County Fire Council.

A woman was critically injured Tuesday afternoon after her vehicle left the roadway and wrapped around a tree. At around 3:40 p.m., Johnson, Ovett and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the one vehicle accident on Ira G Odam Road. When units arrived on scene, they found the silver SUV wrapped around a tree with significant damage to the driver's side.

According to reports, the woman was awake but non-verbally responsive to firefighters. Firefighters had to extricate the woman from the vehicle due to the severity of her injuries.

After extrication was complete, the woman was stabilized in an EMServ ambulance and transported to another section of Ira G Odam Road that wasn't surrounded by trees, and would provide a good landing zone for the air-ambulance helicopter.

Shortly after establishing the landing zone, the helicopter arrived on scene and landed in the middle of the roadway. Firefighters and deputies cordoned off the landing zone on both sides to ensure safety for the helicopter medics, as well as other emergency personnel.

The woman, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was transported by the air-ambulance to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg for emergency treatment of her injuries.

Emergency personnel on scene included Johnson, Ovett and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Flight Care air-ambulance helicopter, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

