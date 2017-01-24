William Carey basketball finalizing plans

In the wake of the tornado that swept through the area Saturday morning, William Carey basketball has been forced to adjust in the middle of its season.

Clinton Gymnasium, which has been home to the Crusaders since 1963, was heavily damaged. The next step for the Carey athletics department is figuring out locations for remaining home games.

According to athletic director DJ Pulley, the school is in the process of finalizing home game plans. Pulley said Jones County Junior College and Pearl River Community College are among the options. The University of Southern Mississippi was an option as well but fell through due to scheduling conflicts.

Pulley added that both basketball teams will resume practice Wednesday. The women will practice at the Payne Center on the campus of USM while the men will hold workouts at Hattiesburg High.

The Crusaders are on the road for their next three games. Their next scheduled home game is Feb. 4 against Faulkner University. Carey gets back to the court Thursday at Bethel University.

