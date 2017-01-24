WCU students clean up storm debris in East Hattiesburg

Students from William Carey University clean up tornado debis at the Hawthorne home on Deason Avenue Wednesday morning. Photo credit WDAM.

Some students from William Carey University were helping storm victims in Hattiesburg Tuesday morning.

More than a dozen student-athletes removed debris and did other clean-up work for the Hawthorne family on Deason Avenue.

The family was home when the storm struck, but no one was injured.

The students said they were happy to help in the recovery effort, even as they wait for their own campus to be restored.

"Well, we're not the only ones that did get hit and everybody else got hit pretty bad, too, and we just wanted to come out and help them and figure out a way to help them clean up," said Emily Pellerin, a senior who plays golf at William Carey University.

"It feels good to have a community that's able to come out and help us like they're doing," said Kevin Hawthorne, the home's owner.

The clean-up efforts were coordinated by a Volunteer Response Center, which has opened at the nearby East Jerusalem Baptist Church.

A second center will open Wednesday morning at the Petal Civic Center.

