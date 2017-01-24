Petal bridge reopens after storm - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Petal bridge reopens after storm

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
A bridge linking Petal and Hattiesburg, which has been closed since Saturday's EF-3 tornado, reopened Wednesday afternoon./Photo credit WDAM. A bridge linking Petal and Hattiesburg, which has been closed since Saturday's EF-3 tornado, reopened Wednesday afternoon./Photo credit WDAM.
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

A bridge linking Petal and Hattiesburg, which has been closed since Saturday's EF-3 tornado, reopened Wednesday afternoon. 

Petal mayor Hal Marx said the bridge over the Leaf River between Hattiesburg's East Hardy Street and Petal's South Main Street is now open. 

The bridge had been closed since the storm because of power lines that fell across it.

