Petal bridge reopens after storm

The second round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs began on Friday night. Here’s a look at how the teams around the Pine Belt fared in their respective games.More >>
The second round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs began on Friday night. Here’s a look at how the teams around the Pine Belt fared in their respective games.More >>
Dexter Jordan not only came up huge for Hattiesburg High School on the mound Friday night at Smokie Harrington Stadium, but at the plate as well.More >>
Dexter Jordan not only came up huge for Hattiesburg High School on the mound Friday night at Smokie Harrington Stadium, but at the plate as well.More >>
Matt Wallner tied the University of Southern Miss’ freshman home record with his 13th of the season, and Dylan Burdeaux and Hunter Slater also homered Friday night as the 25th-ranked Golden Eagles downed Middle Tennessee State University 14-7.More >>
Matt Wallner tied the University of Southern Miss’ freshman home record with his 13th of the season, and Dylan Burdeaux and Hunter Slater also homered Friday night as the 25th-ranked Golden Eagles downed Middle Tennessee State University 14-7.More >>
Three Democratic candidates are hoping to win enough votes Tuesday to move on to the general election to be Hattiesburg's next mayor.More >>
Three Democratic candidates are hoping to win enough votes Tuesday to move on to the general election to be Hattiesburg's next mayor.More >>