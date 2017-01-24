USM helps William Carey University and residents affected by tornado

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

Following a tornado that struck the Pine Belt during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21, students and employees at The University of Southern Mississippi have reached out to assist those affected by the storm that took the lives of four people and caused severe damage to property, including facilities at nearby William Carey University. Pictured are Southern Miss communication studies professor and department chair Dr. Wendy Atkins-Sayre, left, helping Jennifer Talbert, director of forensics at William Carey and a doctoral student at USM, remove belongings from her office at WCU’s historic Tatum Court building as recovery work continued on the campus.

