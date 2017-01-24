Bible found undisturbed in chapel at William Carey

A Bible was found untouched in WCU's chapel after the EF-3 tornado./Photo credit: Rick Wilemon's Facebook Page

A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

The tornado ravaged parts of Hattiesburg and Petal and left many to pick up the pieces and start anew.

And the surprise wasn’t just that the Bible was left unscathed. It left a message to those who discovered it and gave many hope during a time of tragedy.

On Saturday, WCU President Tommy King said a glimmer of hope was found in the destroyed chapel. The Bible was undisturbed on the pulpit and opened to Psalm 46. The first part of Psalm 46 reads, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Rick Wilemon shared photos of the untouched Bible on Facebook Monday, which received nearly 2,000 likes and shares.

Wilemon wrote that even though the large stained glass window was taken away by the tornado, the Bible remained, safe in its place and opened to the Book of Psalms.

