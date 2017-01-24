HP, CPSC issue recall of batteries for notebook computers

UNDATED (WDAM) - Hewlett-Packard expands a recall of batteries for HP and Compaq notebook computers due to fire and burn hazards.

The expanded recalled involves more than 100,000 lithium-ion batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in HP notebook computers.

The batteries are compatible with H-P, Compaq, H-P Probook, H-P envy, Compaq Presario, and H-P Pavilion notebook computers. The recalled computers were sold between March of 2013 and October of 2016.

HP can be reached, toll-free, at 888-202-4320 or online at www.hp.com/go/batteryprogram2016 -- or go to www.hp.com and click "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more details.

