HP, CPSC issue recall of batteries for notebook computers

UNDATED (WDAM) - Hewlett-Packard expands a recall of batteries for HP and Compaq notebook computers due to fire and burn hazards.
The expanded recalled involves more than 100,000 lithium-ion batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in HP notebook computers.
The batteries are compatible with H-P, Compaq, H-P Probook, H-P envy, Compaq Presario, and H-P Pavilion notebook computers. The recalled computers were sold between March of 2013 and October of 2016.
HP can be reached, toll-free, at 888-202-4320 or online at www.hp.com/go/batteryprogram2016 -- or go to www.hp.com and click "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more details.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
Forrest County authorities are continuing to investigate the crash of a AAA ambulance Wednesday night that sent two crew members to the hospital.More >>
Forrest County authorities are continuing to investigate the crash of a AAA ambulance Wednesday night that sent two crew members to the hospital.More >>
Dozens of university and college officials who work directly with military students are meeting in Hattiesburg this week.More >>
Dozens of university and college officials who work directly with military students are meeting in Hattiesburg this week.More >>
A dog found in Jones County with a small rope embedded in its neck is recovering well with the help of Mississippi State University.More >>
A dog found in Jones County with a small rope embedded in its neck is recovering well with the help of Mississippi State University.More >>
Former Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife, Linda Bolton, were convicted of tax crimes after a multi-year investigation that started with the Forrest County Jail.More >>
Former Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife, Linda Bolton, were convicted of tax crimes after a multi-year investigation that started with the Forrest County Jail.More >>