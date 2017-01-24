Salvation Army seeking temporary facility

Capt. Stacey Connelly is asking the public for help finding a temporary location for The Salvation Army. Souce: WDAM

After the Salvation Army was heavily damaged in Saturday's storms, the charity is reaching out to the community for help.

"The best way right now that we are asking for help is for individuals that may have property that is available that maybe they would be willing to donate it to us," Captain Stacey Connelly said. " We were told that we will be out of our facility for the next six to nine months."

This means the boys and Girls Club program will need a new space to hold the programs.

"We are a church, so we also have to find a place to worship, find a place for community so that we can continue to do the most good," said Connelly.

Connelly said they are no being picky on the location.

"We would be willing to use classrooms, a gymnasium, anything that would be beneficial," Connelly said. "We have about 100 kids that we don't want to lose, that we don't want to have displaced during those six to nine months."

Connelly said that the programs through the Salvation Army are for the people, and she wants to continuing meeting those needs.

"We can't do that without a facility."

If anyone has information regarding a potential location, they can contact The Salvation Army 601-544-3684.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.