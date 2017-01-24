North Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice

LAMAR COUNTY (WDAM) – North Lamar Water Association issues a boil water notice for customers with homes live from the intersection of Lincoln Road and Oak Grove Road to the intersection of Hegwood Road and Lincoln Road, including all nearby roads. If you have questions, e-mail northlamarwater@comcast.net or call 601-264-1157.
