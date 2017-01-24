SPAS thrift store offering helping hand after tornadoes - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SPAS thrift store offering helping hand after tornadoes

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Southern Pines Animal Shelter's Second Chance Thrift Store, located at 111 Broadway Drive, is offering free clothes to victims of the tornado until 5 p.m. today (January 24).  For more details, call the thrift store at 601-599-2222.

