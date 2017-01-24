DREAM of Hattiesburg prepares for Night of Sweet DREAMs - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – This year's Night of Sweet DREAMS takes place February 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Southern Oaks House & Gardens.  Proceeds from this dessert auction benefit DREAM of Hattiesburg.  

For ticket information, call 601-545-2102.  Visit www.dreamofhattiesburg.org for more details about this local substance abuse prevention agency.

