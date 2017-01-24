DREAM of Hattiesburg prepares for Night of Sweet DREAMs

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – This year's Night of Sweet DREAMS takes place February 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Southern Oaks House & Gardens. Proceeds from this dessert auction benefit DREAM of Hattiesburg.

For ticket information, call 601-545-2102. Visit www.dreamofhattiesburg.org for more details about this local substance abuse prevention agency.

