Samaritan's Purse send crews to MS, GA

International Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse is responding to the devastating tornadoes that tore across southeastern states over the weekend. Disaster Relief Units are now based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Albany, Georgia—towns reeling from deadly twisters that damaged hundreds of homes. Teams continue to assess other hard-hit areas in Georgia.

"Many families are devastated by the tornadoes that swept through their communities over the weekend," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We want to help them recover from the storms by assisting in the cleanup efforts and sharing the love of Jesus Christ with the people who are struggling in the aftermath of this disaster."

Together with its network of volunteers, the North Carolina-based organization will help families recover from the tornadoes. Teams will use skid-steer loaders, chainsaws and other equipment to clear debris and remove fallen trees. Volunteers will also assist homeowners by tarping damaged roofs and helping them recover personal belongings.

In addition to personnel, Samaritan's Purse has dispatched Disaster Relief Units. These tractor-trailers are stocked with tools and relief supplies, and will serve as command centers. The first unit is based at Carterville Baptist Church in Petal, Mississippi, and the second is based at the Albany (Georgia) Coca-Cola Bottling Company.



For more information about how to help or volunteer with Samaritan's Purse, go to spvolunteernetwork.org. Donations to help with the tornado relief efforts can be made at samaritanspurse.org.



Samaritan's Purse has helped more than 29,000 families in 35 U.S. states following floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, fires and ice storms. In the past six months, the organization has helped victims of Hurricane Matthew in the Carolinas and Haiti, responded to floods in Mississippi and Louisiana, and is currently providing aid to victims of deadly tornadoes in Georgia and Mississippi.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.